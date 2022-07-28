Unique summer getaway at BTS: In The Soop Estate

BTS In The Soop estate (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)



PYEONGCHANG, Gangwon Province -- Surrounded by serene nature and lush forests, the iconic two-story villa featured in the second season of K-pop powerhouse Hybe‘s reality show “BTS In The Soop” is set to host two special guests for the leisurely vacation that BTS enjoyed when filming.



From RM’s beanbag chair to V‘s trumpet, small details from the show are reproduced, allowing fans to relive their favorite moments.



The online house-sharing platform, Airbnb, is offering the chance to have a special overnight stay at the location for $7, a reference to the seven boy group members.



The swimming pool at the BTS In The Soop estate (Time of Blue/Airbnb)

The living room of the BTS: In The Soop estate (Time of Blue/Airbnb)



But only one person will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis through an online reservation on its website -- airbnb.com/inthesoopbts -- at 11 a.m. on Aug. 2 (or 10 p.m. Eastern Time on Aug. 1).



The prize winner can invite a fellow guest for a unique trip to Pyeongchang, the host city of the 2018 Winter Olympics. The one-night stay is on Aug. 29.



According to an Airbnb official, even though the guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Pyeongchang, a free round-trip car ride will be offered for the 20-minute journey from KTX Pyeongchang to the estate.



The tranquil atmosphere of the house, with only the occasional sounds of birds chirping, is an ideal place to relax and take emotional refuge from bustling city life.



Visitors can enjoy the home’s pool with the unicorn-shaped float, basketball just outside of the estate or indoor exercise at the home gym.



“Almost every part of the house is preserved as featured in the series. But the second floor, a book reading nook for RM, has been transformed into a bedroom for the guests,” Eum Sung-won, the South Korean head of communications at Airbnb, told The Korea Herald.



“Hoping to present a memorable experience for the fans, we have displayed some photos of BTS in the house as well,” Eum added.



The dining room featured in BTS In The Soop (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)