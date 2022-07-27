New South Wales PM meets businessmen in Seoul at AustCham event

Premier of New South Wales Dominic Perrotte (fifth from left, front row) pose for photo at a business breakfast hosted by the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea, in Seoul, Monday. (AustCham Korea)
The Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea said Wednesday that it hosted a business breakfast for Dominic Perrotte, premier of New South Wales in Seoul, on Monday.
During the event, which was attended by more than 100 senior business representatives, the premier highlighted the importance of South Korea to NSW and provided an economic update of the Australian state to the participating corporate stakeholders.
The Premier also highlighted the resilience of NSW‘s economy and delivered a message that the state is open for business during the event.
The event marked the first overseas visit for Perrottet as the state’s leader. It was also the first overseas visit for a NSW Premier since the pandemic had forced the closure of international borders.
“This event provided an important platform for the premier to speak with industry leaders from the chamber and the broader Australia-Korea business community,” said Ross Gregory, chairman of AustCham Korea.
By Lee Yoon-Seo
)