 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares end higher ahead of US rate decision

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 26, 2022 - 16:04       Updated : Jul 26, 2022 - 16:04
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares ended higher Tuesday helped by tech and auto gains, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's rate decision and major firms' earnings results this week. The Korean won rose against the US dollar.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 9.27 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 2,412.96. Trading volume was moderate at 409.32 million shares worth 6.15 trillion won ($4.7 billion), with gainers outstripping losers 442 to 358.

Institutions and foreigners bought a combined 48.7 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' stock purchases valued at 47.9 billion won.

All eyes are now on the upcoming rate decision by the US central bank Wednesday amid rising inflation and earnings results by tech heavyweights, such as Apple. Microsoft, Amazon and Samsung Electronics Co., analysts said.

The Fed is widely expected to raise borrowing costs by 0.75 percentage point this week. That would put the US benchmark rate in a range of 2.25-2.5 percent, the highest since 2018 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tech and auto stocks led gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rising 1 percent to 61,700 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbing 0.5 percent to 100,500 won, and No. 2 carmaker Kia Corp. gaining 0.2 percent to 82,500 won.

Among decliners, national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. fell 0.2 percent to 25,050 won, and state utility Korea Gas Corp. declined 0.6 percent to 36,700 won, with leading cosmetics firm AmorePacific Corp. losing 0.4 percent to 137,500 won.

The local currency ended at 1,307.60 won against the US dollar, up 6.10 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114