South Korea condemns Myanmar military regime’s execution of pro-democracy leaders

88 Generation student leader Kyaw Min Yu, also known as Ko Jimmy (right), and about 200 National League for Democracy (NLD) members and supporters gather to commemorate Myanmar's 86th independence anniversary of a 1920 strike by Burmese students that is considered the beginning of the country's independence struggle, which culminated in independence from Britain in 1948 at NLD headquarters in Yangon, Myanmar, on Nov. 14, 2006. (EPA-Yonhap)