 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Drug smuggling grows over 10% in H1

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 26, 2022 - 10:40       Updated : Jul 26, 2022 - 10:40
This photo provided by the Busan District Prosecutors Office shows 135 bags of methamphetamine confiscated from a smuggling suspect. (Busan District Prosecutors Office)
This photo provided by the Busan District Prosecutors Office shows 135 bags of methamphetamine confiscated from a smuggling suspect. (Busan District Prosecutors Office)

Drug trafficking caught by South Korea's customs agency grew 11.2 percent on-year in the first half of this year, data showed Tuesday.

The Korea Customs Service said it confiscated a total of 238 kilograms of drugs in the January-June period, compared with 214 kg a year earlier.

The number of cases that the agency discovered came to 372, down 43.8 percent on-year. But the average amount of drugs involved in a single case doubled to 0.64 kg from the previous year's 0.32 kg, according to the data.

Drug smuggling via cargo and mail soared 78.9 percent in the first half to come to 229 kg, and the amount smuggled by travelers increased 29.7 percent on-year, it added.

By type, the amount of methamphetamine confiscated nearly doubled to 86.9 kg in the first half due to the growth in smuggling attempts from Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries, and the United States.

Hemp came next with around 58 kg being confiscated during the cited period, up 30.5 percent on-year.

"We will beef up personnel and equipment to eradicate drug smuggling," an agency official said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114