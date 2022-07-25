Former figure skater Kim Yuna to tie the knot with Forestella’s Ko Woo-rim

Former figure skater Kim Yuna (left) and Forestella’s Ko Woo-rim (Kim Yuna’s Instagram, Beat Interactive)
Former figure skater Kim Yuna announced Monday that she will marry Ko Woo-rim, member of the quartet Forestella.
According to Kim’s management firm, All That Sports, the two plan to tie the knot at the end of October in Seoul.
“Kim Yuna and Ko Woo-rim met for the first time at the celebration performance of the 2018 All That Sports ice show, where Forestella performed. After dating for three years, they have decided to get married,” the officials said.
Ko’s agency Beat Interactive also confirmed the couple’s relationship and that they will get married this fall.
“The wedding will be held in private with close relatives and acquaintances, so we ask for your understanding that we will not be sharing details about the specific date and venue,” the agency’s statement read.
The pair made its romance public earlier that day, after a local media outlet reported that the two were spotted on late-night dates.
Ko, 27, is a graduate of Seoul National University’s vocal department. He first caught the public eye as a member of Forestella, which won season two of JTBC’s audition program “Phantom Singer” in 2017. The singer has been active since then, releasing albums and appearing on TV programs.
Known as “Queen Yuna” or “figure queen” in Korea, Kim, 31, is a former Olympic figure skating champion. She took up the sport in 1996 and won gold at the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010. She retired from competitive skating after winning a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)