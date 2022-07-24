Citibank Korea shares currency solutions for corporate clients

Stella Choe, Asia-Pacific head of global subsidiaries at Citigroup, delivers an opening speech during the Economic Outlook and Market Solutions Seminar held at a Seoul hotel on Wednesday. (Citibank Korea)
Citigroup’s Korean unit Citibank Korea shared its foreign exchange solutions and outlook on the global economy at the Economic Outlook and Market Solutions Seminar held in Seoul on Wednesday.
The seminar aimed to have specialists give their latest outlook on the volatile global economy and foreign exchange markets to improve its corporate clients using its global market platforms.
Some 20 chief executive officers and finance heads of major multinational companies participated in the event.
Among senior executives from Citigroup included Stella Choe, regional head of global subsidiaries group for the Asia-Pacific region, Sam Hewson, global head of e-FX Solutions and regional head of corporate sales and solutions for the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, who visited Korea to showcase numerous global market foreign exchange solutions developed by the banking giant for corporate clients.
Citibank Korea is currently providing corporates with various foreign exchange execution solutions, including CitiFX Pulse, which enables a single system to handle online real-time FX risk management, access to a variety of market information and data and post-trading management. The bank said such solutions automate FX-related workflows for better operational efficiency.
“We hosted this seminar to help our corporate clients to better use our global market FX solutions in a more user-friendly and efficient manner,” said a Citibank Korea official. “We will continue to provide numerous types of support for our corporate clients such as valuable information and useful solutions that are much needed by corporate clients.”
By Lee Yoon-Seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com
)