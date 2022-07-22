Barenbliss works with Korean experts to create skin brightening products

Head researchers at Barenbliss Skinlab, Yoon Myeong-seok (left) and Kwak Noh-shin (right), and a promotional image for the newly released products developed by the researchers. (Barenbliss)
South Korean cosmetics brand Barenbliss said Friday that it has been working with top researchers to launch its new product line, “Meta Glow Series,” next week.
Barenbliss has been operating its own research center, Barenbliss Skinlab, which has the necessary analytical facilities to test product safety and efficacy, the company said.
The lab is headed by Yoon Myeong-seok, a professor of chemical and bio-engineering at Gachon University, and the Vice President of Cosmax R&I Center. Yoon has developed and patented 41 related technologies, and has won the IR52 Jang Young-shil Prize for his development of a new wrinkle-reducing skincare product.
Meanwhile, another scientist, Kwak Noh-shin, has also been collaborating with Barenbliss. Kwak is an expert in anti-aging, hair loss treatment, and sun protection cosmetics. He is currently the general manager at Saimdang Cosmetics Research Institute, and Rosee Cosmetics Research Institute.
“At Barenbliss, we will always balance technology R&D with user experience, integrating skin efficacy ingredients and happy factors into the product usage experience,” said Kwak.
The makeup company said that through its collaboration with these top researchers, it has developed new products to brighten the skin, including an essence toner, vitamin serum and cream products, which will be released under its “Meta Glow Series” product line next week.
“Young people nowadays care more about scientific skincare, pay more attention to efficacy backed by results, and seek value recognition of the brand. That’s why we are making laboratory formulas and performing all of these tests. We want to present the brightening results in a scientific and objective way,“ said Barenbliss co-founder Kim Jina.
