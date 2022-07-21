Samsung foldable smartphones to hit 10 million in shipments

Roh Tae-moon, president of Samsung Electronics’ MX Business (Samsung Electronics)
Ahead of the global unveiling event for Samsung Electronics’ newest mobile lineup, the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, next month, the company’s mobile business chief said Thursday that its foldable series is having its moment with shipments of foldables nearing the 10 million mark.
“Last year, we saw almost 10 million foldable smartphones shipped worldwide. That’s an industry increase of more than 300 percent from 2020, and I predict this fast-paced growth will continue,” Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung Electronics’ MX Business, wrote in an editorial on the company’s website.
“We are reaching the moment where these foldable devices are becoming widespread and staking a bigger claim in the overall smartphone market.”
The mobile unit chief underscored how the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip have met the users’ demands as flexible devices.
Roh said 70 percent of Samsung’s foldable phone users chose the Flip series, which has a variety of bold color options and allow a new way of taking pictures in Flex mode, where the phone can stand up on a surface so users can take photos hands-free.
Regarding Galaxy Fold users, he highlighted the device’s multitasking capability, with a screen that is double the size of regular smartphones.
Roh also emphasized the importance of partnership and collaboration to bring about new innovations.
“We are working with industry leaders including Google, Microsoft and other carrier partners to expand the experiences that are possible throughout the foldable ecosystem,” he said.
The Samsung executive hyped up the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, saying he cannot wait to show the potential of new Samsung Galaxy foldables as the “ultimate tool for both productivity and self-expression.”
On the previous day, Samsung Electronics sent out invitations to the unveiling event, which is scheduled for 10 p.m., Korea time on August 10. Along with the newest Z Fold and Z Flip series, Samsung is expected to debut the newest addition to its Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds lineups.
The new products are forecast to officially go on sale from Aug. 26 with pre-sales orders expected to begin on Aug. 16.
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)