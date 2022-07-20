 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Nat’l security adviser meets with new US ambassador

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 20, 2022 - 21:03       Updated : Jul 20, 2022 - 21:19
National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han (Yonhap)
National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han (Yonhap)

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han met with the new US ambassador to Seoul on Wednesday and expressed hope for further development of bilateral ties, the presidential office said.

Kim told Ambassador Philip Goldberg he hopes the envoy’s arrival will serve as an opportunity to further accelerate the two countries’ efforts to realize the vision of a global comprehensive strategic alliance agreed by President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden during their summit in Seoul in May.

Kim also asked the ambassador to strive to develop the two countries’ ties, not only in the traditional sphere of foreign policy and security, but also in economic security and to engage with the public, according to the presidential office.

Goldberg said he felt honored to take office as the US ambassador to Seoul and that he would actively work for the development of the global comprehensive strategic alliance between the two countries, given that the alliance is the cornerstone for stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but within the region.

Goldberg arrived in the country on July 10. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114