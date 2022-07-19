Foreign Minister discusses ways to improve bilateral ties with Japanese PM

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (left) walks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after a meeting at the prime minister’s residence in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and discussed ways to improve the long-strained bilateral ties between Korea and Japan, according to South Korea‘s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.
Park is on an official trip to Tokyo as the foreign minister, the first for a South Korean foreign minister in 4 years and 7 months.
In his meeting with Kishida, Park delivered South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s message and Yoon’s determination to reset bilateral ties with Japan.
Yoon and Kishida met in person for the first time at the NATO leaders’ summit last month, but did not hold a bilateral summit. Instead, they participated in a trilateral summit with US President Joe Biden.
Before his courtesy call to Kishida, Park paid tribute to the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at an altar set up at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo.
The late former prime minister was shot during a campaign speech in the city of Nara, days before the country’s upper house elections on July 10.
On Monday, the first day of his three-day trip, Park met with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and agreed on the need for speedy settlement of a major dispute of the two countries involving South Korea’s top court rulings against Japanese firms.
In 2018, the South Korean top court ordered Japanese companies to provide compensation to Korean victims for forcing them into labor during the Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula from 1910-1945.
Japanese firms refused to comply with the ruling, however, citing their government’s official position that all issues regarding war reparation were settled through a 1965 agreement which was inked by the two countries to revive diplomatic relations.
In 2021, the judges here ordered the companies to liquidate their Korea-based assets to provide the compensation. As the liquidation would clearly deteriorate Korea’s already-soured relations with Japan, the Yoon Suk-yeol administration has been seeking ways to resolve the issue without further hurting bilateral ties. The government recently launched a consultative group of public and private groups to gather the opinions of experts and the victims, and Park explained these efforts to Hayashi in their meeting, according to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry.
Park also urged Japan to lift the trade curbs which it imposed against Korea in protest of the court ruling in 2018, citing how the trade restrictions are negatively affecting their bilateral exchanges amid the growing importance of economic security.
The two sides also discussed how they would work together to deter North Korea’s missile provocations.
The bilateral meeting of the foreign ministers in Japan occurred for the first time in four years and seven months, after the last one was held in December 2017.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)