Business

DLS sales in S. Korea plunge 40% in H1

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 19, 2022 - 11:22       Updated : Jul 19, 2022 - 11:22
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The issuance of derivatives-linked securities (DLS) in South Korea tumbled more than 40 percent on-year in the first half of the year, data showed Tuesday, amid new regulations, rising interest rates and a bearish stock market.

The country's DLS sales came to 5.7 trillion won ($4.3 billion) in the January-June period, down 40.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository.

The amount was also down 25.4 percent from the previous quarter.

DLS tracks the performance of interest rates, currency values and other underlying assets, promising high returns for risky investors.

The amount of redeemed DLS stood at 4.8 trillion won in the six-month period, down 51.2 from a year earlier and 33.9 percent from six months earlier.

As of end-June, the value of outstanding DLS had amounted to 29.3 trillion won, up 6.5 percent from the end of last year, according to the data. (Yonhap)

