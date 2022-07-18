S. Korea, US stage combined high-tech training

Troops participate in a brigade-level field training program at the Army's Korea Combat Training Center in Inje, 165 kilometers east of Seoul, in this photo released by the service branch on March 28, 2022. (Yonhap)

South Korea and the United States have been conducting combined military drills, involving a high-tech training system, Seoul official said Monday, amid the allies' stepped-up efforts to sharpen deterrence against North Korea's evolving security threats.

The 11-day training got under way at the Army's Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC) in Inje, 165 kilometers east of Seoul, on July 11. It involved 4,300 South Korean troops from the 51st Brigade of the 12th Division and 81st Brigade of the 28th Division, as well as 300 US troops of the 1st Armored Brigade.

It marked the first time that US troops have been assigned to the South's two separate brigade combat teams fighting against each other under a KCTC training program, according to Army officials.

During the troops, the South Korean and US militaries mobilized some 100 pieces of battle equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, self-propelled howitzers, attack helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.

"Through high-intensity combat training, I have felt a sense of comradeship," a South Korean participant was quoted as saying. "I will continue to engage in training programs to build strong combat capabilities to be able to fight and win right away in a battle against the enemy."

The Army has dispatched its personnel with a high command of English to ensure combined drills can proceed smoothly, according to its officials.

The high-tech training center harnesses the "multiple integrated laser engagement system" that allows soldiers to engage in simulated combat scenarios against hostile forces without using live ammunition. (Yonhap)