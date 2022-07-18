University freshman arrested in rape, death of schoolmate

A freshman at Inha University in Incheon, about 30 kilometers west of Seoul, arrives at the Incheon District Court on Sunday, to answer questions over charges he raped a female schoolmate and caused her to fall to her death. (Yonhap)

A freshman at Inha University in Incheon, west of Seoul, has been formally arrested on charges of raping a schoolmate and causing her to fall to her death, officials said Monday.

The Incheon District Court issued an arrest warrant for the 20-year-old suspect late Sunday after arraigning him earlier in the day, officials said.

He was detained Friday after the victim was found dead earlier in the day apparently after a fall from a campus building. She was found lying naked on the ground at 3:49 a.m. reportedly with blood on her head, mouth and ears.

The suspect allegedly drank together with her and others before he and the victim left the group saying he would escort her back to school. Police believe he raped the victim in the school building and caused her to fall to her death from the third floor.

CCTV footage showed the suspect assisting her as they went inside the building at around 1:30 a.m. Police said the suspect could have also attempted to destroy evidence as the victim's clothes were found away from the scene.

During the police questioning, the suspect acknowledged that the victim fell to her death but denied that he pushed her off the building, police officials said.

Police said the charge against him will be switched to murder if he is found to have shoved her off the building in further investigation. (Yonhap)