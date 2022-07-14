Year-round clinics, pharmacies open in subway stations

A clinic opens at Yeoksam Station. (Seoul Metro)
Subway stations in Seoul will house more clinics and pharmacies, providing easy access to commuters who need medical services on the go.
According to Seoul Metro, operator of Seoul’s subway system, the first two installments of the Metro Medical Zone consisting of medical clinics and pharmacies opened at Yeoksam Station on Line No. 2 and Jongno 3-ga Station on Line Nos. 1, 3 and 5 on Thursday.
Both are open 365 days a year from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, including weekends.
Some subway stations have had such facilities already, as related rules were changed in December. But the latest project aims to attract more clinics and pharmacies and bring them together into a specific zone. As of June 30, four clinics and 30 pharmacies are operating independently at stations, data showed.
“After efforts to reform regulations to operate clinics in subway stations, we will continue to expand the medical zone project to improve the health and convenience of citizens and help Seoul Metro generate profits,” said Jeong Sun-in, head of the new growth division of the Seoul Transportation Corp.
The subway operator will tender bids for lease contracts for a medical zone envisioned at Hapjeong Station on Line No. 6 on Monday. Bids for Myeonmok Station, Hakdong Station and Jangseungbaegi Station on Line No. 7 will also open going forward.
By Park Han-na
