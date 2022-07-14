BOK chief to join G-20 meeting in Bali, discuss inflation, other global issues

In this file photo, Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong attends a press conference at the central bank in Seoul on June 21, 2022. (Yonhap)

Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong will take part in a Group of 20 (G-20) meeting of finance ministers and top central bankers this week in Indonesia, his office said Thursday.

Rhee will join the G-20 meeting scheduled to be held from Friday to Saturday in Bali, and discuss key economic and financial issues with his counterparts from advanced and key emerging economies, according to the BOK.

During the meeting, Rhee and other participants are expected to discuss global inflation, resilience of the international financial system, regulations on cryptocurrencies, steps necessary to promote the green economy and other pending issues.

It will be his first participation in a G-20 meeting since he took office as head of the BOK in April. (Yonhap)