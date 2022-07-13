[From the Scene] Type and go: Self-cruising boats for leisure coming October

A recreational boat equipped with the Avikus autonomous cruising and docking system (Avikus)

After the anchor was lifted for a boat test ride off Incheon waters, captain Lee Jun-sik at Avikus, a local autonomous navigation software venture, turns to a tablet PC, not the helm, to steer the boat.



Lee simply types in where he wishes to go and then the system automatically comes up with the best and safest route.



“The route planning of the system comes after processing obstacles and marine-related data. Once the route planning is done and we touch this play button on the tablet, the boat starts moving,” Lee said.



When a fisher boat was sensed ahead, the boat, installed with Avikus HiNAS 2.0 autonomous navigating system, would change its direction to avoid a collision and return to the route once the obstacle was gone, thanks to its cameras and LiDAR sensors.



“Our artificial intelligence has learned various objects so it can change the angle of the boat’s movement accordingly,” said Lee.





A recreational boat equipped with the Avikus autonomous cruising and docking system (Avikus)