Business

SPC Group chairman attends Choose France event

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Jul 12, 2022 - 16:25       Updated : Jul 12, 2022 - 16:25
SPC Group chairman Hur Young-in (SPC Group)
SPC Group chairman Hur Young-in (SPC Group)

SPC Group chairman Hur Young-in attended a global business event held by the French government as the only Korean entrepreneur to have participated in the event twice, the food company said Tuesday

The one-day event, called Choose France, invites overseas companies to accelerate their investment in the second-largest economy in Europe. The government-led event has been held since 2018.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a banquet to welcome global entrepreneurs from over 250 companies, including Coca-Cola, Disney and FedEx. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and other authorities came as well.

Hur discussed business investment opportunities in France with Hur Jin-su, SPC Group president, at the banquet, according to the company. It is the second time the food company has attended the event since 2018.

In June, SPC Group acquired Lina’s, a French sandwich brand, and plans to open more Paris Baguette branches, global bakery chains, and factories in France.

SPC Group has two Paris Baguette branches in Paris.

The food giant was selected as the best Korean company in France in the business awards hosted by CCI France Coree, Korea-France chamber of commerce and industry, in April.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
