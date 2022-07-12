Georgia National Wine Agency Deputy Chairman Davit Tkemaladze.(National Wine Agency of Georgia)

Wine connects Georgia and Korea, and connecting the two countries with completely different cultures is the goal of Georgia‘s National Wine Agency, says the agency’s Deputy Chairman Davit Tkemaladze.



Tkemaladze visited Seoul to support his country’s wine producers in exploring the Korean market and presenting Georgian wine to Korean consumers.



“Wine connects Georgia and Korea,” he said, drawing a comparison to the historical legacy of Georgia’s unique winemaking process and Korea’s indigenous kimchi.



“Georgian wine, its culture and authenticity dates back eight millennia,” said Tkemaladze, stressing Georgia has 525 varieties of indigenous grapes, despite its small geographical size.



“One-hundred Georgian wines are used commercially, while rest are kept in Georgian governmental collections,” he said, describing Georgia’s 8,000 years of uninterrupted, scientifically proven vine-growing and winemaking tradition.



(From left) Georgia National Wine Agency Deputy Chairman Davit Tkemaladze,The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young, Georgian Ambassador to Korea Otar Berdzenishvili,Interpark Bizmarket CEO Tak Heo and Georgian Embassy Counsellor Gvantsa Barkaia poses for a group photo after a discussing Georgian wine at The Korea Herald office in Yongsan-gu on June 30. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)