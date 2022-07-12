J-Hope's 'More' debuts at No. 82 on Billboard main singles chart

A teaser image of BTS' J-Hope's upcoming album "Jack in the Box," provided by Big Hit Music (Big Hit Music)

J-Hope, the first BTS member to launch a solo venture, entered the US Billboard's main singles chart with "More," the chart has said.

The song debuted at No. 82 on the Hot 100 chart for this week, Billboard said on social media on Monday (US time).

It came out on July 1 as a prereleased track from "Jack in the Box," his solo debut album set to be out Friday.

He previously reached 81st on the chart with "Chicken Noodle Soup," a collaborative single with American singer-actor Becky G in 2019.

"More" is an old-school hip-hop song combining strong drum beats and guitar sounds with lyrics about the rapper-dancer's hope to show more of his side to the world. The tune debuted at No. 70 on the British Official Singles Chart. (Yonhap)