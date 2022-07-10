 Back To Top
National

New US ambassador due in Seoul on Sunday afternoon

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 10, 2022 - 09:53       Updated : Jul 10, 2022 - 09:53
Philip Goldberg, new US ambassador to South Korea, testifies in his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Services in Washington on April 7, in this image captured from the committee's website. (Senate Committee)
Philip Goldberg, new US ambassador to South Korea, testifies in his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Services in Washington on April 7, in this image captured from the committee's website. (Senate Committee)

Philip Goldberg, the new US ambassador to South Korea, is scheduled to arrive here on Sunday afternoon to begin his duty, an informed source said.

The post has been vacant for 1 1/2 years since the departure of Harry Harris timed with the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

In May, the Senate confirmed Biden's pick of the veteran diplomat who have served in various key positions, including the job as coordinator for the Implementation of UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 1874 on North Korea from 2009-2010. Most recently, he worked as ambassador to Colombia.

During his confirmation hearing in April, he called North Korea a "rogue state" and stressed the need for "comprehensive, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization."

On the Seoul-Washington alliance, Goldberg is expected to focus on following up on the May summit deal between Biden and President Yoon Suk-yeol. The leaders agreed to upgrade bilateral relations to a "global comprehensive strategic alliance." (Yonhap)

