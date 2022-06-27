Former ambassador to UK says Busan is best pick for 2030 World Expo

Park Eun-ha, Busan’s ambassador for international relations and former ambassador to the UK, pose for a photo before an interview with The Korea Herald, Friday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)



Park Eun-ha, Busan’s ambassador for international relations and former ambassador to the UK, is certain that Busan is capable of hosting the World Expo 2030.



Park, who is helping Busan‘s bid, emphasizes that an all-out effort involving not only Busan but the whole country should be made so that the city can be selected as the venue for the upcoming Expo, during an interview with The Korea Herald on Friday.



Having served the country as a diplomat for some 40 years, Park repeatedly stressed the significance of hosting the international event.



“The Expo is more than an event,” Park said. “South Korea currently ranks as the world‘s 10th biggest economy, and now is the time to show the country’s cultural power, Park added.



According to Park, the Expo is no longer an event that simply aggregates new technologies and products. She said that the Expo is a “platform,” in which the host country can proclaim its vision and leadership in the world. The Busan ambassador added that the Expo can also provide momentum to a host country to step up its position in the world.



Park recalled her visit to 2010 Expo in Shanghai as a member of the UN, as well as the significance the event had for China, which at the time was emerging as a global power. “The Expo was an event where China proclaimed itself as a global power. Through the event, China tried to promote visions for the future, and the expo made people rethink the country and its emergence as a global power,” Park said.



The 1970 Osaka World Expo also provided a great deal of momentum to Japan -- then a defeated nation of World War II -- so that the country could step up as a great economic power, Park said. She noted that Japan then showed its economic and cultural developments off at the Expo, and successfully made its debut as the world’s leading country in technology.





