 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Girl group aespa's 'Girls' becomes most-preordered album by K-pop girl group

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 8, 2022 - 11:16       Updated : Jul 8, 2022 - 11:16
A teaser image for girl group aespa's second EP
A teaser image for girl group aespa's second EP "Girls" set to drop at 1 p.m. on Friday, provided by SM Entertainment.(SM Entertainment)

Rising rookie band aespa's upcoming new album has received the most preorders of any album by a K-pop girl group, with more than 1.61 million copies, its agency said Friday.

"Girls," the band's second EP set to come out at 1 p.m., has gotten 1,610,517 preorders as of Friday morning, SM Entertainment said.

The EP has a total of nine tracks, including the title track "Girls" and the English and Korean versions of "Life's Too Short," the band's first English-language single prereleased on June 24. Also among the tracks are three other new songs "Illusion," "Lingo" and "ICU" and the band's previous hits "Black Mamba," "Forever" and "Dreams Come True."

"We were surprised and happy to hear the news that preorders for our second EP 'Girls' have exceeded 1.61 million copies," aespa said through its agency. "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and we will be aespa that shows better music and performances in the future."

aespa will give a live performance of the album's tracks and communicate with fans on its channels on YouTube and TikTok on Monday night. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114