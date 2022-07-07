[Today’s K-pop] Twice’s Nayeon sets record on Billboard with solo album

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



The first solo album from Twice’s Nayeon debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 7, a record for a K-pop solo artist, according to label JYP Entertainment on Thursday.



“Im Nayeon” also topped the top current album sales, top album sales and world albums charts while placing the singer at No. 5 on its Artist 100. She is the first of the girl group’s nine members to release a solo album.



This is the third time the singer has made the Billboard 200 -- Twice’s third studio album “Formula of Love: O+T=<3” ranked No. 3 in November 2021 and the group’s EP “Taste of Love” reached No. 6 in June.



Meanwhile, the music video for the EP’s lead track “Pop!” has racked up over 61 million views on YouTube as of Thursday.



Twice will release its fourth full Japanese album “Celebrate” on July 27.



All members of Kard renew contracts: report



(Credit: DSP Media)



All four members of Kard renewed their contracts with agency DSP Media, according to local media reports on Thursday.



The contracts will extend their deal for another three years. The group officially debuted in July 2017, about half a year after dropping its pre-debut single “Oh Nana.”



The quartet took a break while J.seph served his military duty and returned last month with its fifth EP “Re:,” which entered the iTunes top albums chart in 16 regions. The music video for the lead track “Ring The Alarm” surpassed 20 million views on YouTube just four days after its release.



Later this month, the group will embark on a Latin American tour of seven cities in five countries. Beginning in August, the band will perform in 11 cities in the US, from Los Angeles and New York to Washington D.C. and Dallas.



AleXa to release Korean version of ASC-winning single



(Credit: ZB Label)



AleXa will put out a Korean-language version of “Wonderland,” a dance tune with which she won the American Song Contest in May, on Friday.



“It is a surprise gift for fans who showed a lot of love for the song,” posted the musician on Wednesday along with a picture of herself.



She was the final winner of the audition show on NBC in which she competed as the representative of Oklahoma.



The singer held a small concert in Seoul earlier this month, her first standalone gig in Korea. She debuted in 2019 with the digital single “Bomb” that entered Billboard’s world digital song sales chart at No. 7.



Former NU’EST member Baekho to greet fans in Seoul



(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)