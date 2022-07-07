 Back To Top
[Graphic News] Vienna returns as world’s ‘most livable city’

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jul 8, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : Jul 8, 2022 - 10:01

The Austrian capital Vienna has made a comeback as the world’s most livable city, according to an annual report from the Economist.

Vienna snatched the top spot from Auckland, New Zealand, which tumbled down to 34th place due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, according to the report by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Europe boasted six out of the top 10 cities. The Austrian capital was followed by the Danish capital Copenhagen and Switzerland’s Zurich. Fellow Swiss city Geneva came sixth, Germany’s Frankfurt seventh and the Netherlands’ Amsterdam ninth.

Seoul received about 80 points out of 100, ranking in the top 60 among 173 cities selected for evaluation. 

The capital of war-torn Syria, Damascus, retained its place as the least livable city on the planet. (AFP)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
