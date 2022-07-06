[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas launches ‘Summer Cruise Royal High Tea’



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Seoul’s Samseong-dong is offering an ocean landscape-inspired tea set at the Lobby Lounge and Bar on the ground floor, through Aug. 31.



A raffle will also be hosted for customers to win a chance to board a luxury yacht, as well as other hotel vouchers.



The Summer Cruise Royal High Tea promotion offers pearl-setting macarons and blue lemonade. Following four different savory seafood dishes, including emerald shrimp timbale, cruise crab meat sandwiches and sea mussel soup, the meal features six distinctive desserts inspired by the sea.



The tea experience costs 100,000 won. Reservations can be made via Naver. For inquiries, call (02) 559-7603.





JW Marriott Hotel Seoul launches ‘Family Summer Fun at JW’ package



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul celebrates the summer vacation season by offering an ideal family staycation.



The package features a choice of the Griffin Suite or a deluxe room, along with a teepee and mat set up in each guest room.



Bathrooms contain a three-piece bubble cleanser set made with lactic fermented-ingredients from children’s bath brand Kefii.



A coloring set, a hotel puzzle and kids’ body products by JulieaLoopy are also given as complimentary gifts.



The package is available until Aug, 31, and is priced from 365,000 won for a deluxe room. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6282.





Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents ‘Rediscover Seoul’ package



The Four Seasons Hotel has launched a special package offered for guests staying at the hotel for three nights or more.



The “Rediscover Seoul” package includes complimentary access to the hotel’s exclusive Korean sauna for two adults.



The hotel’s signature scent candle is included as a gift for a calm and soothing experience.



The hotel’s Korean Sauna is closed on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Prices start at 1.41 million won for three nights. The package runs through Jan. 31.



For reservations and inquiries, call (02) 6388-5000.





Fairmont Ambassador Seoul unveils seasonal High Tea Set



The Atrium Lounge at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents Blueberry High Tea at Fairmont, an afternoon tea experience, through Aug. 31.



The set features desserts of blueberries served with a selection of beverages and savory items. The dessert menu features blueberry opera cakes filled with blueberry montee cream and ganache cream and coated with blueberries. The savory menu includes homemade cream cheese terrine, combining brioche and blueberry gelatin.



Guests are offered a choice of coffee, tea or a limited-edition seasonal blueberry beverage. Price starts at 65,000 won per person.



For reservations, call (02) 3395-6000.



