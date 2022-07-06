Viviz ready to revel in ‘Summer Vibe’ with second EP

Girl group Viviz poses for photos during a press conference for its second EP, “Summer Vibe,” held in Seoul on Wednesday. (BPM Entertainment)



After successfully embarking on a new musical journey as a rookie trio known as Viviz, the girl group is back with its second EP, “Summer Vibe,” which dropped Wednesday evening.



This marks the three-piece act’s return following the release of its first EP, “Beam of Prism,” in February after departing their former group GFriend.



Asked how it feels to make its way back to music charts, SinB said with a grin, “Since we’re returning after just five months, we wanted to show a different side of us compared to our first EP. That’s how we prepared for the album.”



With the hope of delivering songs that perfectly match the bright and energetic summer season, Eun-ha described the EP as “an album where Viviz tries to define summer with its own musical character.”



“There are a total of six songs on the album. Not only is our title track a song that spells out summer, but the other tracks also carry summer vibes. It’s an album that expresses summer in many ways,” Eun-ha said.



Leading the six-track release is “Loveade,” a funky retro dance song with lyrics that liken falling in love to a refreshing summer drink to cool off with on a warm day.



Gushing about the lead track, SinB thinks it’s a song that shows the energy of the summer solstice. “The tune of the song is light with a lot of energy, while being refreshing at the same time, so if you want to beat the heat, this is the one,” she added.



Eun-ha added that “the hook in the chorus is addictive.”



Going back to the band’s summer energy, SinB said there’s one thing she wants to show through “Summer Vibe”: Viviz’s energy that suits the summer.



“It’s our first summer song and album, so I hope people will revel in the cool summer energy.”







Girl group Viviz poses for photos during a press conference for its second EP, “Summer Vibe,” held in Seoul on Wednesday. (BPM Entertainment)