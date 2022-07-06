N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases below 3,000 for 2nd day: state media

In this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on June 15, 2022, North Korean workers disinfect the Ryugyong Golden Mall in Pyongyang. (Yonhap)

North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained below 3,000 for the second consecutive day, according to its state media Wednesday.

More than 2,140 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

In its first release of the death toll in three weeks, the North reported one additional death, raising the total to 74.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.75 million as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, of which 99.91 percent have recovered, and at least 4,000 others are being treated, it added.

The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.

The KCNA reported that the country's health authorities are continuing strenuous efforts to contain the virus.

The anti-epidemic headquarters "directs the undertakings to provide the areas near the border with more test equipment, medical appliances and medication to reinforce their anti-epidemic and treating capacities," it said in an English-language article.

The North has also introduced stricter measures in the east coast city of Wonsan to prevent people from coming in contact with "alien" objects or wild animals, it added.

Last week, the North claimed its coronavirus outbreak originated from alien things in an area near the inter-Korean border, alluding to balloons often sent by North Korean defector groups in South Korea.

The South Korean government immediately dismissed the assertion, saying it was realistically impossible for the balloons to have carried the virus into the North.

North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case on May 12, after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years, and implemented nationwide lockdowns. (Yonhap)