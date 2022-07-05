 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Local tourist visits to Jeju hit all-time high in H1

By Park Han-na
Published : Jul 5, 2022 - 13:28       Updated : Jul 5, 2022 - 13:28
Vacationers enjoy swimming at the Iho Tewoo Beach in Jeju City on Sunday. (Yonhap)
Vacationers enjoy swimming at the Iho Tewoo Beach in Jeju City on Sunday. (Yonhap)


Jeju tourism did not just bounce back to pre-pandemic levels -- it has reached a new high thanks to high travel demand from domestic tourists, suggests new data released Tuesday.

According to tentative data compiled by the Jeju Special Self-Governing Provincial Tourism Association, the number of domestic tourists to the southern resort island hit an all-time high of 6.8 million during the first half of this year.

Compared to a year earlier, this is a 24 percent jump. The six-month visitor tally was 3.4 percent higher than the previous record set in 2018, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many countries have been pushing for a return to restriction-free air travel, but people still seem to prefer a safer option by choosing local trips, travel industry officials said. The resumption of school trips, business meetings and exhibitions taking place on the island also contributed to the surge.

In June alone, an average of 42,000 tourists visited Jeju each day. With the summer holiday season in full swing, the number of daily travelers is expected to grow further in July and August, returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Domestic travelers accounted for 99.6 percent of the total, as the visa waiver program for inbound tourists only resumed from the beginning of June.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114