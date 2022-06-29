BMW Group Korea launches BMW Service Care Plus

BMW Group Korea’s BMW Service Care Plus was introduced for the first time in the automobile industry, on May 25. (BMW Group Korea)
BMW Group Korea said Wednesday that it has launched a digital vehicle management program, BMW Service Care Plus, last month, the first of its kind in the automobile industry.
The service was launched to meet the needs of an expanding customer base, according to the company.
Customers with BMW vehicles released more than six years ago cannot apply for BMW’s BSI (BMW Service Inclusive Standard), the company’s warranty system. However, BMW Service Care Plus now services customers with vehicles six years old and older, extending the threshold of beneficiaries.
The newly launched service care consists of standard and premium membership, with an additional option called powertrain warranty.
The standard membership, with an annual cost of 149,000 won ($115), offers a renewal of engine oil and oil filters and a 15 percent discount on regular repairs. It also offers a 30,000 won coupon for repair services with a pick-up delivery assistance, where customers can have their vehicles repaired without visiting the service center in person. All the services are available for a one-time use every year.
Premium membership, meanwhile, offers the same benefits plus a one-time 25 percent discount on regular repairs and a service coupon worth 70,000 won. It also provides a one-time renewal of micro-filters, hydraulic brake fluid, disc brakes and brake pads for an annual cost of 949,000 won.
The powertrain warranty option covers up to 10 million won in repairs for an annual cost of 569,000 won. The optional warranty can only be used by vehicles with a driving distance of 18 kilometers or less. Electric vehicles, M series, and commercial vehicle owners cannot apply for the service.
"As the first after-care service ever released in the country, we are expecting the project to position itself as the first successful digitization of after-sales,” said Jung Sang-chun, the Director of After-Sales at BMW Group Korea.
By Lee Yoon-Seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com
)