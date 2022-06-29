 Back To Top
Entertainment

Coupang Play offers 1,000 episodes of hit TV series, new movies

By Lee Jung-Youn
Published : Jun 29, 2022 - 18:01       Updated : Jun 29, 2022 - 18:01
(Coupang)
(Coupang)
Video streaming service Coupang Play is expanding its offerings with the addition of hit titles from NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Coupang Play, which ranked third in the domestic streaming market in terms of the number of users, a standing achieved primarily through broadcasts of sporting events, is diversifying is offerings by securing foreign TV and film content. With this expansion, about 1,000 episodes will be available to users, according to the company on Tuesday.

NBCUniversal’s popular TV series “Suits,” which has also been remade into a Korean version, will be offered as well as the American version of popular sitcom “The Office,” crime investigation series “Chicago P.D.,” “A Discovery of Witches” and “Gangs of London.” More than 70 NBCUniversal films will be released, including “Fast & Furious,” “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World.”

Hit sitcoms “Big Bang Theory” and “Friends” will also be available.

Coupang Play is also expanding the scope of its local programming. It has confirmed the production of its first dating reality show, “Chain Reaction.” The show will be released in the latter half of this year. Filming of the new thriller series “The Chronicles of Crime” will start in the second half of this year with Kim Hong-sun, the director of Netflix’s recently released series “Money Heist: Korea -- Joint Economic Area.”

By Lee Jung-Youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
