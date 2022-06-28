 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

NK denounces Japan, US over ‘false’ charges of Japanese abductions

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 28, 2022 - 17:10       Updated : Jun 28, 2022 - 17:10
A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. (Reuters-Yonhap)
A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. (Reuters-Yonhap)

North Korea on Tuesday slammed Japan for raising the issue of abducted Japanese nationals that it maintains has been resolved and accused Tokyo and Washington of making false charges to apply political pressure on the regime.

Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry issued a document accusing Japan of holding an “anti-North Korea” teleconference with the United States, Australia and the European Union as part of a UN session on June 16.

“Japan is conspiring with the US to make the abduction issue a humanitarian problem with impure intentions to undermine our republic and isolate the regime from the international community,” the document read.

North Korea abducted a number of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and the 1980s. In 2002, Pyongyang admitted to taking 13 Japanese nationals, of whom five were repatriated to Japan. North Korea claimed that the other eight had died in North Korea.

The Japanese government insists that 17 Japanese citizens were taken by Pyongyang from 1977 to 1983.

“Japan illegally occupied our country for some 40 years and committed crimes against humanity, abducting tens of thousands of Joseon people, but completely turning a blind eye (to its faults),” the statement said. Joseon, the last dynasty of Korea, was annexed by Japan in the first half of the 20th century, and North Korea’s official name in the Korean language is the Democratic People’s Republic of Joseon.

The North slammed the US as being the “world boss” in human rights violations, and also warned Australia and the EU that they will only embarrass themselves for siding with Japan without knowing the truth.

“The abduction issue has already been settled with our sincere efforts, and it is our unchanging stance that it does not exist anymore,” the ministry said, adding that Japan and the US should be held accountable for their lies.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114