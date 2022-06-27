 Back To Top
Business

S. Korean chaebol attend Hyundai Motor chief daughter’s wedding

By Lee Yoon-Seo
Published : Jun 27, 2022 - 18:30       Updated : Jun 27, 2022 - 18:30
Lee Jae-yong and his daughter, Lee Won-ju, arrive at Chungdong First Methodist Church in Jung-gu, Seoul, on Saturday. Yonhap
Lee Jae-yong and his daughter, Lee Won-ju, arrive at Chungdong First Methodist Church in Jung-gu, Seoul, on Saturday. Yonhap
South Korea’s top business leaders assembled for the wedding of Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun’s eldest daughter at a small church in Seoul on Monday. The VIP list included Samsung Electronics Lee Jae-yong and his daughter, Lee Won-ju.

The Samsung chief and his daughter, in a $2,000 Versace sleeveless mini dress and a pair of Gianvito Rossi Portofino sandals, grabbed attention as they made a rare appearance together. The 19-year-old reportedly traveled from the US to attend the wedding. The last time they were seen together was at the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee’s funeral in 2020.

Among the VIP guests were SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and his younger brother, Chey Jae-won, the senior vice chairman of SK Group. LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo also attended the ceremony.

At the chaebol wedding, Chung’s daughter, Chung Jin-hee, tied the knot with Kim Ji-ho, the grandson of the older brother of former Daewoo Group CEO Kim Woo-joong.

The bride is reported to be in charge of product management at Hyundai Motor Group’s overseas subsidiaries while the groom is known to have a master’s degree in education policy from Harvard University. The two reportedly met in the US where they both studied.

In addition, members of the Hyundai families were all seen gathered together at the site celebrating Chung’s wedding, including Hyundai Group chair Hyun Jeong-eun, Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance Chairman Chung Mong-yoon, Hyundai Department Store Group Chairman Chung Ji-sun and Hyundai Heavy Industries Group President Chung Ki-sun.

By Lee Yoon-Seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
