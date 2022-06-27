 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

[Best Brand] LocknLock caters to wide range of home-cooked meals

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 27, 2022 - 15:27       Updated : Jun 27, 2022 - 15:30
LocknLock’s Steam Fryer S2 (LocknLock)
LocknLock’s Steam Fryer S2 (LocknLock)
The trend of having healthy home-cooked meals has driven household goods companies to expand their business into the small home appliances sector.

LocknLock, the global food container maker, has introduced Steam Fryer S2, which offers five cooking options -- steam oven, air fryer, grill, toaster and steamer.

In particular, its super steam mode cooks food at 130 degrees Celcius and forces superheated steam deep inside ingredients. Since the cooker heats ingredients fast, it draws out fat and salt out of meat while preserving nutrients including vitamin C and polyphenol in vegetables.

In the two multi-modes, which steam and grill food at the same time or steam first and grill later, users can enjoy meals that are crispy on the surface and soft inside.

Also, the cooker offers auto-cooking service for around 50 different items such as rice, rice cake, yogurt, steamed beef or fish and parboiled vegetables.

Using IoT-based LL Labs app, users can change the settings of the cooker to cook over 130 chef-developed recipes. By scanning the barcodes of some 40 kinds of ready-made meals, the cooker automatically sets up the cooking mode that works the best as well.

Users can keep the cooker clean with steam wash, odor removal, fast dry mode and descaling mode, which gets rid of sediments within steam heater.

LocknLock said it will apply IoT technology to the upcoming selections of small home appliances as well.

Small home appliances are one of the company’s four key growth drivers, in addition to food containers, beverage ware and cookware. The company aims to offer user-friendly and aesthetic household products.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114