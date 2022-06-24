 Back To Top
Business

[Best Brand] The IB Korea introduces new cocktail products

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 27, 2022 - 15:40       Updated : Jun 27, 2022 - 15:40
A participant at the Air House Festival is seen drinking a bottle of the IB Korea’s newly imported Uptown Margarita. (The IB Korea)
A participant at the Air House Festival is seen drinking a bottle of the IB Korea’s newly imported Uptown Margarita. (The IB Korea)
The IB Korea, a beer and liquor importer, recently participated in the Air House Festival, a music fair held in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, for three days starting June 10.

At the event, the IB Korea met with young customers in their 20s, introducing its newly launched cocktail products, Uptown Margarita and Uptown Pina Colada. The two new products are brands from Texas-based distillery and winery Southern Champion.

The Uptown Margarita is an agave wine-based cocktail, while the Uptown Pina Colada uses real cream to preserve the soothing coconut flavor, according to the IB Korea.

Meanwhile, the importer recently began sales of mini cocktails named BuzzBallz.

On the back of strong sales of Uptown products, the IB Korea is planning on importing the Uptown Blue Hawaiian, which garnered much attention at a tasting event, and preorders have begun for retailers.

Uptown cocktails are currently sold at large retailers such as, E-mart, GS Supermarket, GS25 and Mega Mart.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
