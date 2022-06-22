Joseon painting brought home after 490 years

Museum officials place the painting, “Dokseodanggyehoedo,” at a podium during a press conference at the National Palace Museum of Korea, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

One of three paintings from Joseon era’s “Dokseodanggyehoedo (Gathering of Officials at Dokseodang Study)” was unveiled to the press at the National Palace Museum of Korea on Wednesday.



The painting, known as the oldest among the three, was acquired by the Cultural Heritage Administration through the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation, at an auction held in the US in March.



The work was produced during King Jungjong’s reign (1506–1544) to commemorate a gathering of officials who participated in the “sagadokseo,” a government-led program that began in the early 15th century during King Sejong’s reign. The program had allowed young civil servants to devote themselves full-time for an issued period to reading and studying, rather than working for government affairs, similar to a modern-day sabbatical leave.





Painting of “Dokseodanggyehoedo,” estimated to be produced in the year 1531 (CHA)