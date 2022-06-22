 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Joseon painting brought home after 490 years

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jun 22, 2022 - 14:26       Updated : Jun 22, 2022 - 15:04
Museum officials place the painting, “Dokseodanggyehoedo,” at a podium during a press conference at the National Palace Museum of Korea, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Museum officials place the painting, “Dokseodanggyehoedo,” at a podium during a press conference at the National Palace Museum of Korea, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
One of three paintings from Joseon era’s “Dokseodanggyehoedo (Gathering of Officials at Dokseodang Study)” was unveiled to the press at the National Palace Museum of Korea on Wednesday.

The painting, known as the oldest among the three, was acquired by the Cultural Heritage Administration through the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation, at an auction held in the US in March.

The work was produced during King Jungjong’s reign (1506–1544) to commemorate a gathering of officials who participated in the “sagadokseo,” a government-led program that began in the early 15th century during King Sejong’s reign. The program had allowed young civil servants to devote themselves full-time for an issued period to reading and studying, rather than working for government affairs, similar to a modern-day sabbatical leave. 

Painting of “Dokseodanggyehoedo,” estimated to be produced in the year 1531 (CHA)
Painting of “Dokseodanggyehoedo,” estimated to be produced in the year 1531 (CHA)


The painting was made using ink and light color on silk and depicts the landscape of the eastern bank of the Hangang and the surrounding Eungbongsan. Reaching the top of the path from the riverside shows dokseodang, the main study area for the sagadokseo program’s participants. Civil servants in official uniforms are seen enjoying a boat ride along the riverside.

Names and titles of the officials are stated on the bottom half of the work. This became the basis for estimating the period it was produced, which is the year 1531.

The work was previously part of the collection of Kiichiro Kanda (1897-1984), who held the post of the Kyoto National Museum’s director. After his death, a figure had acquired the work from the bereaved and sold it at Christie’s auction.

The exhibition will be open for public viewing at the museum’s special showing, starting July 7 through Sept. 25.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114