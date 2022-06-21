 Back To Top
Entertainment

Dream Concert goes live again after pandemic pause

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jun 21, 2022 - 15:35       Updated : Jun 21, 2022 - 15:35
Boy band Younite performs during the 28th Dream Concert at Jamsil Sports Complex in Seoul on Saturday. (Korea Entertainment Producers’ Association)
Boy band Younite performs during the 28th Dream Concert at Jamsil Sports Complex in Seoul on Saturday. (Korea Entertainment Producers' Association)
Dream Concert, one of the world’s biggest K-pop events, was held in person for the first time in three years on Saturday, becoming the longest-running K-pop event in the country.

According to data compiled by the Korea Entertainment Producers’ Association on Tuesday, the accumulated number of people who attended the festival rose to 1.67 million since its first show in 1995.

It has featured a total of 616 K-pop acts so far, the data showed. 

Girl group Laboum performs during the 28th Dream Concert at Jamsil Sports Complex in Seoul on Saturday. (Korea Entertainment Producers’ Association)
Girl group Laboum performs during the 28th Dream Concert at Jamsil Sports Complex in Seoul on Saturday. (Korea Entertainment Producers' Association)
The 28th Dream Concert took place in front of a live audience for the first time in three years at the main stadium of the Jamsil Sports Complex in southern Seoul, Saturday. The four-hour festival featured 27 budding groups and marquee names, including NCT Dream, Ive and Cravity.

After the announcement of the long-awaited music event, its 45,000 tickets sold out in 20 minutes. Among the audience, over 2,500 concertgoers from 23 nations visited Korea to attend the show.

Dream Concert was co-hosted by the Korea Entertainment Producers’ Association and the Korea Tourism Organization. It was broadcast live through online platforms in countries including Korea, the US, Japan and Brazil.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
