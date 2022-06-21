Dream Concert goes live again after pandemic pause

Boy band Younite performs during the 28th Dream Concert at Jamsil Sports Complex in Seoul on Saturday. (Korea Entertainment Producers’ Association)

Dream Concert, one of the world’s biggest K-pop events, was held in person for the first time in three years on Saturday, becoming the longest-running K-pop event in the country.



According to data compiled by the Korea Entertainment Producers’ Association on Tuesday, the accumulated number of people who attended the festival rose to 1.67 million since its first show in 1995.



It has featured a total of 616 K-pop acts so far, the data showed.





Girl group Laboum performs during the 28th Dream Concert at Jamsil Sports Complex in Seoul on Saturday. (Korea Entertainment Producers’ Association)