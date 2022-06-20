[Land of Squid Game] Gifting toilet paper or detergent as housewarming presents







If you are invited to a housewarming party in the States, you might bring food, snacks, or a bottle of wine.



But housewarming parties in Korea known as jipdeuri have a different tradition. Koreans bring rolls of toilet paper or laundry detergent, the two most common jipdeuri gifts.



The meaning behind giving toilet paper is that the giver is wishing the recipient continued success and good health, just as easily as the paper unravels from the roll.



If you are worried your host might receive enough toilet paper to last them seven generations, you can opt for paper towels or facial tissues.



The meaning behind giving detergent is the bubbles from the detergent symbolize prosperity, wealth and stability. For Koreans, cleaning supplies symboilize luck and good fortune to the person who just moved into a new home and having these basic household items that can be used for months are useful gifts for people who have just moved.



In Korea, there is not much to think about when buying a housewarming gift. All you have to do is pick up one of the items mentioned above and you‘re good to go!



By Min Byoung-chul





Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.











