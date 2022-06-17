US conveys concerns over N.Korean nuclear test to China during high-level talks

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (first left) meets top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi (first right) in Luxembourg on Monday. (Xinhua)

The United States conveyed its concern to China over a possible North Korean nuclear test during the recent high-level bilateral talks, top White House officials said on Thursday.



US national security advisor Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met on Monday in Luxembourg and discussed regional and global security issues and key pending issues in US-China relations.



Speaking at an online event hosted by the Washington-based Center for a New American Security, Sullivan said a much-speculated nuclear test by North Korea, Russia’s war in Ukraine and the maintenance of stability across the Taiwan Strait took center stage during the meeting that lasted nearly five hours.



“On North Korea, we have expressed our concern that North Korea is preparing to conduct another nuclear test. We have said that publicly. We have communicated that to China,” Sullivan said when asked if the US and China have reached any consensus on the war in Ukraine and North Korea’s possible nuclear test.



Sullivan suggested that the US side called for China to exert its leverage to convince North Korea not to conduct a seventh nuclear test.



“The proof will be in the pudding. Let‘s see how things play out, but both of these subjects featured prominently in our discussions on Monday in Europe, the discussion I had with my counterpart, Yang,” Sullivan said, referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a potential nuclear test by North Korea.



But Washington and Beijing have failed to take concerted action against North Korea’s record-breaking flurry of short and long-range missile launches.



In May, United Nations Security Council permanent members China and Russia vetoed a fresh sanctions resolution proposed by the US to the UNSC. Meanwhile, the UNSC’s other 13 members voted in favor.



North Korea has launched 31 ballistic missiles including intercontinental ballistic missiles in less than six months this year, breaking the previous record of 25 in 2019. But the UNSC’s 15 members have failed to take any countermeasures.



Speaking at the same event, the White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said the US and China had a “detailed and very frank set of discussions” about Ukraine, North Korea and the Indo-Pacific strategy during the latest high-level talks.



Campbell underscored that the Biden administration essentially sought to make sure to keep communication lines with China open in the case of “inadvertence or miscalculation” and remove the areas of potential miscalculation between the two countries.



“That is the primary pursuit, as we try to build what is undeniably a competitive relationship, but hopefully a peaceful relationship in which the best aspects of competition on both sides can be brought out,” he said.



US President Joe Biden (right) meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Akasaka Palace on May 23, 2022, in Tokyo. (FILE PHOTO - AP)