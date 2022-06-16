 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Elon Musk’s mother hired as face of Ceragem

By
Published : Jun 16, 2022 - 18:34       Updated : Jun 16, 2022 - 18:34
(Ceragem)
(Ceragem)
Ceragem, a South Korean medical appliance company, said Thursday that it has hired Maye Musk, mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as a global ambassador for the brand.

Ceragem manufactures and sells back warmers inspired by the traditional Korean floor heating system, known as “ondol.” With the product, which is certified by the US Food and Drug Administration, Ceragem aims to expand into the global market by working with Musk, a renowned model and nutritionist.

The 74-year-old model, whose career spans more than 50 years, is still active in the industry and her image fits well with the brand, the company said.

The collaboration with Musk will help promote the brand globally, it added.

“Maye Musk’s positive energy and challenging spirit will create a great synergy with Ceragem’s brand direction,” said a company official.

Ceragem opened three stores in California earlier this year and plans to increase the number of stores up to 10 within this year.
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114