Elon Musk’s mother hired as face of Ceragem

Ceragem, a South Korean medical appliance company, said Thursday that it has hired Maye Musk, mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as a global ambassador for the brand.



Ceragem manufactures and sells back warmers inspired by the traditional Korean floor heating system, known as “ondol.” With the product, which is certified by the US Food and Drug Administration, Ceragem aims to expand into the global market by working with Musk, a renowned model and nutritionist.



The 74-year-old model, whose career spans more than 50 years, is still active in the industry and her image fits well with the brand, the company said.



The collaboration with Musk will help promote the brand globally, it added.



“Maye Musk’s positive energy and challenging spirit will create a great synergy with Ceragem’s brand direction,” said a company official.



Ceragem opened three stores in California earlier this year and plans to increase the number of stores up to 10 within this year.