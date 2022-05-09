Posco President visits Argentina for Korea’s World Expo bid

From left: Jang Myung-soo, South Korean Ambassador to Argentina, Santiago Cafiero, the Argentinian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Posco Group’s Representative Director ＆ President Jeong Tak pose for a photo in Argentina on Thursday. (Posco)
Steel giant Posco Group’s Representative Director and President Jeong Tak visited the Argentinian government Thursday to ask for the country’s support on South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 Busan Expo, the company said Sunday.
Jeong met with Santiago Cafiero, the Argentinian Minister of Foreign Affairs, to promote Busan as the No.1 port city that is most optimized to host a global exhibition. Jang Myung-soo, South Korean Ambassador to Argentina, was also present at the meeting.
During the meeting, Jeong thanked the Argentine government for its cooperation and support for Posco Group's battery materials, lithium and nickel businesses in the country.
The meeting follows Posco Group Chairman Choi Jung-woo’s meeting with Argentina’s President Alberto Angel Fernandez in March, held to ask supporting Busan World Expo bid.
Choi is currently serving as a private bid committee member for the Busan World Expo, and Jeong is working as an executive member in the same committee.
The group set up a task force in July to target its major trading partner countries such as Argentina, Vietnam, and Mexico, to ask for their support for South Korea to host the Busan Expo.
By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com
)