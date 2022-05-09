 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Posco President visits Argentina for Korea’s World Expo bid

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Sept 4, 2022 - 14:24       Updated : Sept 4, 2022 - 14:24

From left: Jang Myung-soo, South Korean Ambassador to Argentina, Santiago Cafiero, the Argentinian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Posco Group’s Representative Director ＆ President Jeong Tak pose for a photo in Argentina on Thursday. (Posco)
From left: Jang Myung-soo, South Korean Ambassador to Argentina, Santiago Cafiero, the Argentinian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Posco Group’s Representative Director ＆ President Jeong Tak pose for a photo in Argentina on Thursday. (Posco)
Steel giant Posco Group’s Representative Director and President Jeong Tak visited the Argentinian government Thursday to ask for the country’s support on South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 Busan Expo, the company said Sunday.

Jeong met with Santiago Cafiero, the Argentinian Minister of Foreign Affairs, to promote Busan as the No.1 port city that is most optimized to host a global exhibition. Jang Myung-soo, South Korean Ambassador to Argentina, was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Jeong thanked the Argentine government for its cooperation and support for Posco Group's battery materials, lithium and nickel businesses in the country.

The meeting follows Posco Group Chairman Choi Jung-woo’s meeting with Argentina’s President Alberto Angel Fernandez in March, held to ask supporting Busan World Expo bid.

Choi is currently serving as a private bid committee member for the Busan World Expo, and Jeong is working as an executive member in the same committee.

The group set up a task force in July to target its major trading partner countries such as Argentina, Vietnam, and Mexico, to ask for their support for South Korea to host the Busan Expo.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114