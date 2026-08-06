Jens Castrop, the Korean-German midfielder who represented South Korea at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was taken off on a stretcher after suffering an injury in a preseason friendly.

Borussia Monchengladbach cruised to a 15-0 victory over amateur side FC Rottach-Egern on Wednesday.

Castrop entered the match after halftime with his side already leading 7-0.

Having recently returned from a knee injury, he looked sharp, scoring twice in the 49th and 56th minutes.

However, he suddenly went down in the 60th minute and was eventually carried off the field on a stretcher with the medical staff.

According to German newspaper Bild, Castrop complained of severe pain in his shoulder.

The match was suspended for about 10 minutes before resuming.

Borussia Monchengladbach has not yet provided an update on the severity of his injury.

Born in Dusseldorf, Germany, in 2003 to a German father and a Korean mother, Castrop became the first foreign-born mixed-heritage player to represent South Korea's men's national team at a World Cup.

He chose to represent his mother's homeland at the 2026 World Cup.

Castrop made his only tournament appearance as a halftime substitute in South Korea's 1-0 loss to South Africa in its final Group A match, playing approximately 45 minutes.

South Korea finished third in the group with one win and two losses, failing to advance to the knockout stage.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)