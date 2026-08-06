The Boyz will continue group activities as a nine-member act after signing an agreement to promote under a new label structure, the group announced Thursday.

Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo and Eric have completed a group contract to continue promoting as The Boyz, while preparations are underway for activities under a newly established label. New is not part of the group agreement.

The announcement comes months after the nine members of the group, excluding New, notified One Hundred Label in February that they were terminating their exclusive contracts, citing unpaid earnings and an irreparable breakdown of trust. The dispute led to legal proceedings between the members and the agency.

On April 23, a court granted the members’ request for an injunction suspending the validity of their exclusive contracts, allowing them to pursue activities independently while the legal dispute continues.

According to the group, the members prioritized securing the future of The Boyz before finalizing individual agency contracts, saying they wanted to reassure fans who had faced months of uncertainty.

Under the new arrangement, each member will pursue solo activities through separate management companies best suited to their individual careers, while working together to ensure the group’s activities continue through close cooperation.

“From the very beginning, our determination to continue as nine members has never changed. More than anything, we wanted to share our decision first with The B (The Boyz’s fandom), who have been waiting for and worrying about our future as a group,” said the members through a press release.

“We will continue doing our best in our individual careers while also working hard to create more memories together as The Boyz. Thank you sincerely to The B for your unwavering love and support.”

Further details regarding The Boyz’s future group activities and schedule will be announced at a later date.