People Power Party leader Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok on Thursday slammed President Lee Jae Myung over his comment that he had not read the revised Criminal Procedure Act, saying that Lee is unfit for office.

"I am curious about the state of his mind," Jang said during a meeting of the party's Supreme Council at the National Assembly in Yeouido. "It's hard to even guess why he said this."

Jang's remarks come after the Ministry of Justice's policy briefing on Wednesday, where Lee said that he "didn't read the revised Criminal Procedure Act" and asked Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho whether the revised law states that prosecutors are prohibited from conducting investigations.

The issue is controversial because the abolishment of prosecutors' investigative powers is the key point of the revision, but Lee admitted that he did not fully understand this. The amendment passed the National Assembly's plenary meeting on Friday.

"It's like asking if South Korea's current president is Syngman Rhee," Jang said. Rhee was South Korea's first president from 1948 to 1960. "It's the same as thinking about what to eat for 10 minutes, finishing it, and then asking what you just ate."

Jang went on to say that Lee's comments could be a reflection of a realization that the revision should not have been made and that he is now attempting to avoid responsibility.

Referring to a description by the justice minister Monday of the amendment as having been "enacted at the speed of light," Jang warned that the administration would also "collapse at the speed of light" if Lee had actually approved it without reading its provisions.