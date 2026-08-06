Katseye is planning to open pop-up stores for its upcoming EP in Seoul and Tokyo, according to Hybe X Geffen Records on Thursday.

The temporary space for EP “Wild” will be shaded in fuchsia, the key color of the mini album, mirroring the kitsch and untamed ambience of the set. Visitors can listen to exclusive messages and leave replies in booths, getting a close-up look at costumes on mannequins re-creating scenes from the group's music videos. A range of merchandise will be available for purchase as well.

The pop-up store will be set up at Hybe headquarters in Seoul from Aug. 14-19 and in Tokyo from Aug. 14-23.

The third EP drops on Aug. 14. "Animal," a prerelease from the album, debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 24. On Spotify’s daily and weekly songs charts, it ranked No. 5 and No. 9, respectively.