Tuide, the first girl group launched by Hybe’s new affiliate ABD, which stands for a bold dream, unveiled the title of its debut single: “Sun Kiss.”

On Wednesday night, a teaser image inspired by a summer camp was uploaded, giving details of promoting the group’s first EP “Tune & Play” set for Aug. 24.

Tuide will be a multinational act comprising seven members aged 15 to 20, including Seoyeon, the youngest sister of Twice leader Jihyo. The group held two showcases in Seoul last weekend where it performed all songs from the debut album.

Headed by established producer Han Sungsoo, the man behind the success of Seventeen, Iz*One and TWS, the new arm of Hybe will likely focus exclusively on girl groups.