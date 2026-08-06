BTS has garnered 4 billion plays on Spotify with fifth studio album “Arirang,” becoming the fifth fastest album to reach the milestone and the fastest for any album by an Asian artist.

The septet now has eight albums that reached the 4 billion mark.

The ongoing world tour named after the LP is likely to add momentum to the streaming streak. BTS is going live in Boston again Thursday before hopping between the remaining stops of the North American leg — four more cities in the US and Toronto.

Meanwhile, Jungkook exceeded 1.3 billion plays on YouTube Music with his solo song, “Seven (feat. Latto).” It is the first debut song from an Asian male artist to do so.