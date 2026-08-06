Miyeon of I-dle is poised to release solo single “Run Away” in Japan on Monday, the group's agency Cube Entertainment said Thursday.

The teaser artwork for her first digital single in the country is a refreshing blue touched with slight white, suggesting the sky with a hint of clouds.

The main vocalist of the group brought out her first solo EP, “My,” in 2022, and her second EP “My, Lover” last year.

The quintet dropped its ninth EP “We made” last month and completed an international tour in June.

Its music video for “Nxde” surpassed 400 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday. It is the second time an I-dle video has hit that mark, after that of “Queencard.”

“Nxde” is the main track from its fifth EP “I love,” and the music video logged 100 million plays in 17 days when it came out in 2022.