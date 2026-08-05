The Yeongdeungpo-gu Family Center is recruiting 20 foreign nationals who recently moved to Korea after marrying a Korean citizen for a free program designed to help them settle into the local community.
The three-stage course begins with practical information about using public facilities and following everyday community rules. Participants will then explore Yeongdeungpo on guided tours and take part in a multicultural festival in October.
Ten places are available for Chinese-speaking participants and 10 for Vietnamese-speaking participants. Participants must complete all three stages.
Quick info
- Eligibility: Foreign nationals who recently moved to Korea after marrying a Korean citizen and live in Yeongdeungpo-gu
- Capacity: 20 participants (10 Chinese speakers and 10 Vietnamese speakers)
- Dates: Aug. 7, Aug. 14, Aug. 21 and Oct. 17
- Cost: Free
- Application: Scan the QR code on the poster or complete the online form
- Contact: Yeongdeungpo-gu Family Center at 02-846-5432, extension 2
hnpark@heraldcorp.com