The Yeongdeungpo-gu Family Center is recruiting 20 foreign nationals who recently moved to Korea after marrying a Korean citizen for a free program designed to help them settle into the local community.

The three-stage course begins with practical information about using public facilities and following everyday community rules. Participants will then explore Yeongdeungpo on guided tours and take part in a multicultural festival in October.

Ten places are available for Chinese-speaking participants and 10 for Vietnamese-speaking participants. Participants must complete all three stages.

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