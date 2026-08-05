(Yeongdeungpo District office)
(Yeongdeungpo District office)

The Yeongdeungpo-gu Family Center is recruiting 20 foreign nationals who recently moved to Korea after marrying a Korean citizen for a free program designed to help them settle into the local community.

The three-stage course begins with practical information about using public facilities and following everyday community rules. Participants will then explore Yeongdeungpo on guided tours and take part in a multicultural festival in October.

Ten places are available for Chinese-speaking participants and 10 for Vietnamese-speaking participants. Participants must complete all three stages.

Quick info

  • Eligibility: Foreign nationals who recently moved to Korea after marrying a Korean citizen and live in Yeongdeungpo-gu
  • Capacity: 20 participants (10 Chinese speakers and 10 Vietnamese speakers)
  • Dates: Aug. 7, Aug. 14, Aug. 21 and Oct. 17
  • Cost: Free
  • Application: Scan the QR code on the poster or complete the online form
  • Contact: Yeongdeungpo-gu Family Center at 02-846-5432, extension 2

hnpark@heraldcorp.com