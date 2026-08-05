Cortis launched the North American leg of its first tour Tuesday, extending its rapid global rise less than a year after its debut.

The five-member group opened the North American leg of its “Put Your Phone Down” tour in Toronto, before heading to New York, Atlanta, Irving, Los Angeles and San Francisco through Aug. 16.

The tour follows the group’s sold-out opening concerts in Incheon in July and comes just days after Cortis performed at Lollapalooza Chicago, where it was the only K-pop boy group on this year’s lineup and drew an estimated crowd of 50,000.

According to Big Hit Music, all 14 concerts across the tour’s nine-city itinerary in Korea, North America and Japan have sold out.

The group’s concerts in Japan, scheduled for Sept. 4-6 at Pia Arena MM in Kanagawa, also sold out during both membership presales and general ticket sales on Tuesday.

The sellout comes as Cortis continues to build momentum overseas.

Its second EP, “GreenGreen,” remained on the Billboard 200 for a 12th consecutive week, ranking No. 114 on the chart dated Aug. 8. Since debuting at No. 3 in May, the album continues to set the record for the longest Billboard 200 run by a K-pop boy group that debuted within the past five years.

The EP also ranked No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and No. 8 on Top Album Sales.

Meanwhile, lead track “RedRed” remained on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts for a 14th consecutive week, while also spending 100 consecutive days on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart as of July 30.

Following the North American leg, Cortis will return to Korea for its first-anniversary concerts, titled “Put Your Phone Down Birthday Party,” at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium on Aug. 22 and 23 before concluding the tour with three shows in Kanagawa.

The group is also scheduled to appear at Rock in Japan Festival 2026 on Sept. 20 as well as the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix in October.